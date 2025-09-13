Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.33 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

