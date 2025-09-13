Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,868 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $71,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after acquiring an additional 421,165 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $31,175,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 199.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $25,853,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

