OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Update

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

OneMedNet stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

OneMedNet Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMedNet stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMedNet Corporation ( NASDAQ:ONMD Free Report ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.73% of OneMedNet worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

