Mortimer Berkowitz III Sells 62,500 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2025

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Mortimer Berkowitz III sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 618,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,258.50. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. Alphatec's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Alphatec to a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 239,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 536.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 337.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

