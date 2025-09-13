Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.05 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 460047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Veritas upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$30.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

