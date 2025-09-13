Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

