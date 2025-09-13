JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 74,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

