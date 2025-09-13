iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.74 and last traded at $135.22, with a volume of 1989223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,391 shares during the period. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 657,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

