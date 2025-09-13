iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 35225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

