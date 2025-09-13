iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 124,900 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

