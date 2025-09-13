iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,324,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

