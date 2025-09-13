Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,600 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJS opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
