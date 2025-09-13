Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8%

ECL stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

