Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 3,621 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $326,324.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 483 shares in the company, valued at $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

April Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 7th, April Underwood sold 595 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $51,175.95.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $87.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.62, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.