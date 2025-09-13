Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells 3,621 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $326,324.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 483 shares in the company, valued at $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
April Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 7th, April Underwood sold 595 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $51,175.95.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7%
NASDAQ:Z opened at $87.78 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.62, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.04.
Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
