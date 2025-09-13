Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $540,450.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,700,133 shares in the company, valued at $32,428,597.33. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $551,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00.

Shares of PATH opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.67, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UiPath by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UiPath by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UiPath by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,505,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 1,109,669 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

