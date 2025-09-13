Insider Buying: Universal Store (ASX:UNI) Insider Purchases A$313,406.15 in Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) insider Dorothy Barbery purchased 36,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.59 per share, with a total value of A$313,406.15.

Universal Store Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Universal Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 185.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.44%.

Universal Store Company Profile

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes.

