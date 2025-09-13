Insider Buying: Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) Insider Buys A$609,310.69 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Wehby acquired 116,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.23 per share, for a total transaction of A$609,310.69.
The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26.
