ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 28.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.23 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.19). 44,749,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 8,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 28.8%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.93. The company has a market cap of £69.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,570.67 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
