IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

