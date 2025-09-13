IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

