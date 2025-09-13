IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 950 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,058,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after buying an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,415,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,965,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

