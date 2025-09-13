IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.03 Million Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Gen Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.14 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

