IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.91 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 349,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $308,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,587,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

