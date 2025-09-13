IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 621 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.