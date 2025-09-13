HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Insider Purchases A$1,316,663.14 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla acquired 367,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,316,663.14.

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, David Di Pilla acquired 200,120 shares of HMC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$684,410.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, David Di Pilla acquired 1,346,181 shares of HMC Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.73 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,021,255.13.

HMC Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

About HMC Capital

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

