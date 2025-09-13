Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 300,000 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of GH opened at $54.90 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
