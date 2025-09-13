Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 300,000 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $54.90 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 358.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.