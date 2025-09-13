Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells A$1,173,024.85 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Harvey sold 157,453 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.45, for a total value of A$1,173,024.85.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76.
Harvey Norman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 194.0%. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Norman
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.