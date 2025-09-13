Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Insider Sells A$1,173,024.85 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Harvey sold 157,453 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.45, for a total value of A$1,173,024.85.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Harvey Norman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 194.0%. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

