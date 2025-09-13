Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,818 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $30.31 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

