Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE FDS opened at $362.41 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $360.82 and a one year high of $499.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $424.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

