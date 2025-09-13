Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5%

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.42.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,084.60. The trade was a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.