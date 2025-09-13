Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 814,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

