Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

