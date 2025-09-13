Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,880.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 134,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

