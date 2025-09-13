Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

