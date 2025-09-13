Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. This represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

