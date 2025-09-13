Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aramark $ARMK

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 426,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

