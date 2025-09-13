Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $394.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

