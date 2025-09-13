Focus Partners Wealth Trims Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.90 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.