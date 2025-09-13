Focus Partners Wealth Sells 7,946 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.26% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

