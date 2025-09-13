Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.