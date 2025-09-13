Focus Partners Wealth Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.04.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.01 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

