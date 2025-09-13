Focus Partners Wealth Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Kellanova $K

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,846 shares of company stock worth $91,267,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.41 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

