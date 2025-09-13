Empowered Funds LLC Sells 18,343 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

