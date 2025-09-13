Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 198,627 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,450. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,306.41. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

