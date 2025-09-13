Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,844.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 424,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.