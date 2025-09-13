Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after buying an additional 324,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,202,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 152,275 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,109,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 121,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director Bradley E. Hughes acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.