Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Heartland Express worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 317.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3,345.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.70.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

