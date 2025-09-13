Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $545.24 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $10,744,318. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.