Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after buying an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 177,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The business had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,568,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,149,065.96. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

