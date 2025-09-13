eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 59.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

